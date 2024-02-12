Analysis: Aaron’s Ram raid offers hope of new Shrewsbury Town resolve

Salop’s away form has been a real problem this campaign. But since Paul Hurst has taken over at the Croud Meadow, they have won one and drawn one on their travels.

There have been away wins at Fleetwood, Wycombe and Northampton, while Town picked up points against Exeter and Cambridge.

But a late point secured by Pierre’s finish at second-placed Derby has got to be right up there for the best moments the travelling Shrewsbury faithful have seen.

There were more than 25,000 home fans in the stadium, and for Shrewsbury to come back in the way they did showed immense resilience.

Town have fallen two places down the league table as the sides around them continued to pick up points. But a point against the Rams when it looked like Town were going to fall to a defeat could be pivotal come to the end of the season.

It was a weird game at Pride Park.

Considering the Rams are chasing automatic promotion, they did not threaten too many times, and Shrews would have been happy with the way they dealt with Paul Warne’s side for the first 55 minutes.

A cross flashed past the near post in the opening exchanges, and Max Bird failed to convert a good chance from a free-kick, but Derby seemed flat, and they kept getting caught offside by a well-organised Town defensive line which played high up.