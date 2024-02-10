Shropshire Star
Injured Salop man won’t be rushed back

Shrewsbury Town head coach Paul Hurst says Tom Flanagan is still a couple of weeks away from being back from a long-term knee injury.

By Ollie Westbury
Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town leaves the game injured with Chris Skitt the head of medical performance of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The former Sunderland man injured his knee during Town’s 2-1 win against Port Vale at the end of November.

At first, it looked like a serious injury, with all parties fearing the worst, but scans revealed it was not as bad as first thought, and the centre-back is doing well with his rehab and is just a few weeks away from returning to action.

“I think he is still a couple of weeks away,” the Town boss said about Flanagan.

“In terms of how long he has been out, I know it is nowhere near as long as what was first feared, but he will take a bit of time to get up to speed.”

