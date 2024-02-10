Injured Salop man won’t be rushed back

The former Sunderland man injured his knee during Town’s 2-1 win against Port Vale at the end of November.

At first, it looked like a serious injury, with all parties fearing the worst, but scans revealed it was not as bad as first thought, and the centre-back is doing well with his rehab and is just a few weeks away from returning to action.

“I think he is still a couple of weeks away,” the Town boss said about Flanagan.

“In terms of how long he has been out, I know it is nowhere near as long as what was first feared, but he will take a bit of time to get up to speed.”