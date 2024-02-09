Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Derby

The Salop head coach will make one enforced change as Tom Bloxham misses out of the game against Derby through suspension after being sent off in stoppage time last week.

Town will be looking to bounce back after a challenging weekend against the U's in a game they probably did not deserve to lose.

And they are just three points clear of the relegation places after the teams around them picked up good results in midweek.

Town's defence got caught out a little against the pacey front line of Cambridge with Sullay Kaikai and Lyle Taylor causing them problems.

So what team will Hurst select?

Marko Marosi

Town's number one will play, barring any training ground mishaps or injuries.

Mal Benning

Crowned Shrewsbury's player of the month for January, he has been the most improved player in recent times and will continue at left-back.