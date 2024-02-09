Derby v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Steve Cotterill’s team trailed by two goals at the break, but a Tom Bayliss free-kick and a Luke Leahy penalty got them back on terms to register a hard-earned point on the road.

More than 2,000 fans celebrated in the corner of the stadium at full-time – they were happy scenes.

The feeling around Shrewsbury right now though does not have the same optimism, and head coach Hurst has a job on his hands to turn Salop around.

The Shropshire side are just three points away from the drop zone after results in midweek went against them.

But they still sit in 17th place in the League One table, so there are other teams in the mix. The remedy is simple – they need to start picking up points on a consistent basis.

That looks like a challenge in the near future, with this trip to take on the Rams, who sit second in the table, quickly followed by the visit of Barnsley to the Croud Meadow.