Shrewsbury boss is in it for the long haul

Hurst has taken charge of two games in his second stint as Salop boss since he replaced Matt Taylor just under two weeks ago.

He had a dream start after winning at Northampton, but fell to his first defeat against Cambridge last weekend.

Though the length of the new boss’s contract has not been disclosed, Hurst said he sees a future in Shropshire beyond the current League One season.

“What I will say, and I am happy to say, it is more than the end of the season,” the Town head coach said when asked about his contract.

“I think I was asked a couple of questions by people saying is it just depending on what happens this season? No, this is for longer. In my mind, no matter what happens between now and the end of the season we will be trying to improve for next.

“We are obviously hoping that is in League One, and that has got to be the aim for everyone, and that is what we will be trying to do between now and the end of the campaign.

“Until we get to that point and know exactly what our future is, in terms of the league, then we will keep planning for both scenarios.”

Hurst will now take his Shrewsbury team to Pride Park this weekend as they look to bounce back from that 2-1 defeat against the U’s on Saturday – another tough game then follows when they welcome Barnsley to the Croud Meadow.