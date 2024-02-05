Shrewsbury Town 1 Cambridge 2 - Player Ratings

MARKO MAROSI

The Town number one parried away a dangerous header in the opening exchanges, but could do nothing about either goal, and aside from that he was not tested.

Bystander 6

MORGAN FEENEY

He did not look as comfortable as he did against Northampton with the tricky Sullay Kaikai causing him problems. Both of Cambridge’s goals came down his side.

Uncomfortable 5

CHEY DUNKLEY

Would be disappointed with the way his side conceded two sloppy goals at two poor times. Salop caught out twice and it cost them.

OK 6

AARON PIERRE

A tough afternoon for Pierre. He looked a touch exposed against a pacey and tricky forward line.

Tough day 5

MAL BENNING

Steady performance again from the left-back, who got forward really well at times and linked up well with Bayliss. Final ball needs improvement, but he has been good in recent weeks.

Steady 6

CARL WINCHESTER

A wonderful crossfield ball to Jordan Shipley helped create Town’s opener. In general he looked good on the ball and kept it ticking over in the middle of the park.

Excellent 7

TOM BAYLISS

A few careless touches when not under any pressure, but he wanted the ball and he tried to make things happen it – just wasn’t his day.

Tried 6

TAYLOR PERRY

He was busy in the first half of the game and he linked up well with Bloxham on the right.

Busy 6

JORDAN SHIPLEY

Wonderful cross for Udoh’s opener, and was heavily involved in the game – he just could not quite find the final ball to create an equaliser.

Frustrated 6

TOM BLOXHAM

Looked dangerous on the Town right, but will be disappointed to be sent off as he will now miss the game against Derby next week.

Costly 6

DAN UDOH

It was two in two for Udoh as he scored again. His general performance was excellent, with the forward looking really sharp.

Good 7

SUBSTITUTES

Jack Hinchy 6 (for Perry, 67), Aiden O’Brien 6 (for Feeney, 77), Roland Idowu (for Bayliss, 90). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Sraha, Bowman, Bennett.