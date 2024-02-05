Ollie Westbury analysis: Paul Hurst’s men pay the price for their costly mistakes

There is no way Salop deserved to lose that game against Neil Harris’s Cambridge side. And while Paul Hurst’s men did not do enough to win the match, it was one of those where a draw would be a fair result.

But the U’s, who are defensively strong, came from behind to get their noses in front and clung on to their lead well, defending deep. Town huffed and puffed but never really looked like getting back into it. One of the problems Shrewsbury have had this season – and it seems bizarre to say – but they have not drawn enough games.

In the league, they have managed just three in their 30 games, and even though they have demonstrated they can win matches as they have managed to get 10 victories, not drawing enough has cost them.

Wigan are the only side in the bottom half who have won more games than Shrewsbury – and they are only 13th because of their points deduction.

But games like Saturday are the exact reason Town find themselves in the position they are in.

There was nothing between the sides, and they should have managed at least a point. But in the end, they came away empty-handed.

The three draws they do have are the lowest in the division, and when they cannot win games, they need to ensure they are not losing them.