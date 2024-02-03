Shrewsbury 1 Cambridge 2 - Report

It was the first time the Salop boss had taken charge of a game since in Shropshire since the play-off final against Charlton back in 2018, but he did not get the winning start he desired as his side lost 2-1 to Neil Harris' Cambridge.

Town took the lead in the clash as Dan Udoh scored for the second successive week, but they were only ahead for a matter of minutes as Lyle Taylor converted at the back post to level the scores two minutes later.

And just 26 seconds into the second half Taylor scored again after Town were too easily cut open down their right side to give the U's the lead for the first time.

It was a positive display from Shrewsbury, who were keen to get the ball down and play, but the U's were stubborn in their defence holding onto their lead despite Shrewsbury throwing everything at them to find an equaliser.

Tom Bloxham received his marching orders in stoppage time as he picked up a second yellow card for stopping a Cambridge counter-attack.

ANALYSIS

Hurst named an unchanged side after the brilliant win against Northampton last weekend.

It was hardly surprising to see the boss make no changes to the starting XI, but the more intriguing decision was who made it on the bench.

Jack Hinchy, who arrived on deadline day, was one of the seven substitutes, as was Aiden O'Brien - who had not been in a Town squad for more than a year.

Such was Town's strength in numbers they left out Nohan Kenneh, Tunmise Sobowale, Joe Anderson and Max Mata - a luxury former boss Matt Taylor did not have.

And after Cambridge had been the brighter of the two sides in the opening 10 minutes, it was Town who led.

A lightning-fast counter-attack, which started as Chey Dunkley won the ball in his own half.

Carl Winchester played a wonderful diagonal ball to Jordan Shipley, and it was his early near post cross that put the ball on a plate for Udoh to turn home from close range.

It was just the start Hurst was looking for from his team, but their lead lasted merely two minutes as Taylor levelled for the U's - throwing himself at Jack Lankester's deep cross.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Cousins of Cambridge United (AMA)

After an exciting opening, the game slowed down, but Udoh continued to look sharp. He headed Morgan Feeney's cross wide as well as shooting straight at Stevens from outside the box.

The U's were dangerous on the counter-attack with the pacey former Shrewsbury loanee Sullay Kaikai causing issues down the right side, but it was all square at the interval.

And within 26 seconds of the re-start, Cambridge were ahead for the first time in the clash.

Elias Kachunga got away down the left side, he pulled it back for Taylor, who for the second time in the match could not miss - passing it into the top corner.

Town were keen to keep the ball on the floor, and they looked comfortable in possession. Bloxham crossed for Udoh, but despite getting across his man he could not turn his effort towards goal.

Town through everything at Cambridge, but they were unable to find an equaliser and to make matters worse, Bloxham was sent off in stoppage time.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney (O'Brien 77), Dunkley, Pierre, Benning, Winchester, Bayliss (Idowu 90), Perry (Hinchy 67), Shipley, Bloxham, Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Hinchy, Idowu, Bowman, O'Brien, Bennett.

Cambridge: Stevens, L Bennett, Andrew, Digby, Morrison, Bennett, Lankester (Thomas 66), Kaikai (Rossi 91), Taylor, Kachunga (Brophy 21), Cousins.

Subs: Mannion, Brophy, Thomas, Rossi, May, Gibbons, Bonne (Taylor 84).