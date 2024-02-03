Paul Hurst: Bad timing cost Shrewsbury

It was Hurst's first loss since returning to Salop for his second stint in charge of Town - as they fell to a 2-1 to Neil Harris' side.

Dan Udoh had put Town ahead in the 12th minute only for the lead to last two minutes as Lyle Taylor drew the U's level.

And Cambridge scored within 26 seconds of the restart to take the lead in the clash for the first time, and despite moments of good play, Shrews did not manage to come back.

"Yes frustrated, after getting off to a good start as well," the Town head coach said when asked about the game.

"You are never quite sure how the game will pan out realistically, but the timing of the goals we conceded was really disappointing.

"In terms of, we had got ourselves in front, and no one really had time to celebrate enough, and then it was 1-1.

"And then you come out for the second half, and the next minute you are 2-1 down against a team like Cambridge who have a good defensive record. They do not give up too many chances. that is what I took from watching them and that is what the statistics suggest.

"Suddenly, it becomes a lot more difficult. I thought we had some good bits of play and some possession, but we did not really create enough, and that is the challenge because of the way they defend, they defend deep, and it was difficult to get in behind them too often.

"It did not feel like they did too much to us, but probably from their point of view, they would feel as though they defended well and did a good away job - they have come away with the points, and it is hard to argue with that."

Town winger Tom Bloxham has played well since he was recalled from his loan spell at Morecambe a few weeks back.

He has started both games since Hurst took the reigns more than a week ago, but he was sent off in stoppage time against the U's.

"I am not sure about the first booking," Hurst said about the red card.

"I don't know if it was something that was said, I would have to check.

"The second one, I can see that. As disappointing as it is, I can see that the second booking was because the lad was looking to break.

"He made a mess (the referee) because we could not restart the game because apparently, the player who has been sent off has to be up the tunnel and out of vision.

"So if that is the case, send him across the pitch, which is the quickest route to the tunnel. It was not a sub. I think there are a few things that we could say, but ultimately that is not why we have lost the game, it was very frustrating at times stood on that touchline, and I felt as though a lot of the fans felt exactly the same.

"Some of the decisions that seemed to go against us killed any kind of momentum, and it got scrappy."