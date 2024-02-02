Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town's latest recruit is an intelligent footballer

Hinchy was Shrewsbury's only deadline-day addition with the 21-year-old arriving from Brighton on loan for the rest of the season.

He is captain of Brighton's under-21s, and he played for them in the recent defeat at Wycombe in the quarter-final of the EFL Trophy.

"Jack is a very mature individual, he plays with that maturity," the Town boss said about their latest arrival.

"He knows the game very well, and I think you can see that.

"He keeps the ball very well, and he has got a good range of passing when he gets the opportunity to demonstrate that, and he reads the game very well.

"He is very intelligent which is the biggest thing. He is very well thought of at Brighton, and character-wise is their captain, and I think that says a lot.

"I know someone has got to be captain, but with all the background checks we have done on him, that shines through.

"We want good people, and of course, they have got to be able to play football as well."

He comes into the Town team as competition for Carl Winchester and Nohan Kenneh - but Hurst also revealed Hinchy's arrival could enable him to change formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

He said: "I think he could play as the defensive midfield player, I think that is probably the easiest way to describe it so everyone understands what I'm saying.

"Or if we flipped it in midfield and played with two holders and one more attacking in front, he would be one of the two holders.

"But he will be mainly in the middle of the pitch trying to dictate play and get hold of the ball, but also defensively giving us some security in front of the two centre-backs."

The Town head coach had said he had hoped to get three or four players through the door when he arrived at Shrewsbury, but only one came in on deadline day.

But despite that, he did not feel Town should bring bodies through the door for the sake of it.

He said: "I think you are never happy as a manager and a head coach. You always want more.

"I said it when I arrived I would have liked to brought three or four in if possible to help the lads who are already in place, but it was not to be.

"What I did say is that we would not do things for the sake of it, and it became clear that it was going to be difficult to get the amount of players we would have wanted in an ideal world.

"What I have already seen, while it was only one game, I have seen a different side to a few players, and we have got at the minute pretty healthy squad which we have got to keep our fingers crossed hope remains the case."