Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Cambridge
An unchanged team is a novelty and one that Shrewsbury Town have not had too many times this season.
Plus
Published
But ahead of the game against Cambridge this weekend it would not be a surprise if Town name the same XI that beat Northampton last weekend.
Either due to injuries or form, Town's team has changed a lot throughout the course of the season, but in the absence of further injuries, I would expect them to be unchanged.
Marko Marosi
Town's number one, back in goal last weekend, he will play.
Mal Benning
Has been much-improved over the last few weeks and he did well at left-back last week.
Chey Dunkley
The Town skipper will be in the team if he is fit.