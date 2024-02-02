Shropshire Star
Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Cambridge

An unchanged team is a novelty and one that Shrewsbury Town have not had too many times this season.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Mal Benning of Shrewsbury Town and Tony Springett of Northampton Town (AMA)

But ahead of the game against Cambridge this weekend it would not be a surprise if Town name the same XI that beat Northampton last weekend.

Either due to injuries or form, Town's team has changed a lot throughout the course of the season, but in the absence of further injuries, I would expect them to be unchanged.

Marko Marosi

Town's number one, back in goal last weekend, he will play.

Mal Benning

Has been much-improved over the last few weeks and he did well at left-back last week.

Chey Dunkley

The Town skipper will be in the team if he is fit.

