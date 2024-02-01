Shrewsbury Town’s spirits lifted with a big home win over Sphinx

After back-to-back defeats to start 2024, Shrewsbury bounced back in fine fashion to fire themselves back into the promotion hunt.

And a relieved Creighton could not hide his happiness after his side moved fourth in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

“I’m really delighted, not from a personal side of it, but more for the girls,” the Salop boss said. “They’re working so hard in training, they’re trying to develop, and the mood has obviously been a bit down recently.”

Creighton added: “We haven’t started the year how we would’ve wanted to, but the belief still remained, and the performance proved that.”

Lucy Brown opened the scoring for the hosts 42 minutes in after a cagey opening, before substitute Paris Schofield netted twice off the bench.

And one minute from time, Zoe Child added a fourth to seal three much-needed points for Creighton’s side.

“We scored some nice goals; we grew into the game well and it was really good all round,” Creighton added. “And as the game grew on, the clean sheet was what I wanted.

“We got away with it a little bit on their counter-attacks, but we’ve missed our fair share of chances this season.”

Shifnal Town also enjoyed a 4-0 victory, as they saw off Knowle to move four points clear of the relegation zone. Rebecca Lee-Bown bagged a brace while Jenna Boddison and Maria Bell also found the net to make it consecutive league wins for The Town.

In Division One North, Megan Jones and Jemma Smith both scored for AFC Telford United in their 3-2 defeat at Port Vale. Abby White was sent off for the Bucks late on.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Allscott Heath’s trip to Rushall Olympic was postponed, while Albrighton and Whitchurch Alport were without fixtures.

Shropshire Super League side Shrewsbury Up & Comers reached the final of the Premier Cup thanks to their 2-1 win over Allscott Heath Development.

Isabel Leming gave the Up & Comers the lead before Isabel Jones levelled the scores on the hour mark.

But two minutes from time, Leming scored her second goal of the game to secure a place in the final for her side.

In the Shropshire Super League, Shrewsbury Juniors won 3-2 at Newport Town thanks to goals from Ella Langstaff, Mia Pugh and Isla Linney. Saskia Bagnall and Alison Willetts netted for the hosts.

Elsewhere in the division, Katie White gave Meresiders the lead after five minutes at home to Market Drayton Tigers, but goals from Sophie Bruno, Poppy Byers and Rebecca James wrapped up a 3-1 win for the visitors.

Top-of-the-league Worthen Juniors drew 0-0 at home to Broseley.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier, The New Saints were thrashed 5-0 at Swansea City to leave their chances of a top-four finish in the balance.

TNS are four points ahead of fifth-placed Aberystwyth Town, but have played two games more than their rivals.