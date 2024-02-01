Shrewsbury Town confirm signing of Premier League youngster

The 21-year-old, who has captained the Seagulls under-21s this season, has joined on loan until the end of the season.

Hinchy has already played at the Meadow this campaign when Town drew 0-0 with Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

He came through the academy at Stockport County, making his debut for the Hatters in their FA Cup tie against West Ham, coming on as an 86th-minute substitute.

In 2021, he joined Brighton's academy, and he made his senior debut for the Seagulls, coming on for Tariq Lamptey as an 80th-minute substitute.

Hinchy will compete with Carl Winchester and Nohan Kenneh in the centre of midfield.