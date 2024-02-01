Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley on respect for 'gaffers' and the need for consistency

The Wolverhampton-born defender has missed just two league games since arriving in Shropshire, and his leadership attributes led to former head coach Matt Taylor giving him the captaincy at the beginning of this season.

Dunkley is an aggressive, no-nonsense centre-back on the pitch, but off it, he is calm and assured when he addresses the press.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan man always refers to his current manager, or head coach in Shrewsbury’s case, as ‘gaffer’ – as most footballers do.

But during an interview with the Shropshire Star, he revealed whenever he bumps into a former boss he still refers to them in the same way – and for Dunkley it is all about respect.

He said: “All the gaffers I have had, even from the Hednesford days to Kidderminster, I would always call them gaffer because it is a little bit of respect, that is just me.

“If I see any of my previous managers outside of football, I would definitely call them gaffer because it is a respect thing.