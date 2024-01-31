Shrewsbury Town loan duo return to parent clubs after injury frustration

Micky Moore revealed in a recent supporters parliament meeting that Finnigan had been doing his rehab with Southampton and he would not play for Town again.

Reports then emerged suggesting Finnigan is now set to sign for League One side Blackpool on a permanent basis – which would mean joining up with two former Salop players Matt Pennington and Ollie Norburn.

Finnigan barely featured for Town after initially arriving on deadline day at the end of the summer. He made one league start before suffering a bad ankle ligament injury in training, which ruled him out for a prolonged period of time.

Phillips has also returned to his parent club, Huddersfield Town.

Another Shrewsbury Town loanee who had a frustrating time of it during his spell in Shropshire, he picked up a knee injury at the end of October and has not been able to feature since.

Phillips had arrived at Town with high hopes after netting seven times in a short spell with Morecambe last season.

But his time with Salop never got going with the forward making just two starts and six appearances from the bench under Matt Taylor, failing to score.

Luton’s Elliot Thorpe had his spell cut short at the start of the window, while Brandon Fleming – who arrived from Hull – is still with the Shropshire club.