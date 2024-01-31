Matt Taylor speaks for the first time since Shrewsbury Town departure

Taylor, who was relieved of his duties following Town's 2-1 defeat away at Peterborough almost two weeks ago, spoke for the first time since losing his job in a statement with the League Managers Association.

The 42-year-old thanked the players for their commitment and said the team 'remains on course to achieve the objectives agreed at the start of the campaign'.

His statement said: "It was a privilege to be the Head Coach of Shrewsbury Town Football Club and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the fans for their support.

"I will always be grateful for the welcome I was given in the town and it is clear what this side means to the local community.

"I also want to express my gratitude to Roland Wycherley and Micky Moore for entrusting me to lead this great club.

"To the coaching team and players, thank you for your commitment and hard work, as well as the brilliant staff who do a phenomenal job behind the scenes at both Croud Meadow and Sundorne Castle training ground.

"While the club remains on course to achieve the objectives agreed at the start of the campaign, I accept recent performances have lacked consistency and results were disappointing.

"This season has come with many challenges, notably injuries to key players which prevented us from building momentum.

"I will now take some time to recharge and reflect before my next challenge.

"I wish everyone at Shrewsbury Town nothing but the best of luck for the rest of this season and the future."