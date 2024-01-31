Shropshire Star
Close

Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town interested in young Brighton midfielder

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy is attracting interest from Shrewsbury Town as they work to strengthen their squad ahead of deadline day, the Shropshire Star understands.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Paul Hurst is keen to added to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline (AMA)

The 21-year-old has played at the Meadow already this campaign when Town drew 0-0 with Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Hinchy came through the academy at Stockport County, making his debut for the Hatters in their FA Cup tie against West Ham coming on as an 86th-minute substitute.

Similar stories
Most popular