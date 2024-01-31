Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town interested in young Brighton midfielder
Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy is attracting interest from Shrewsbury Town as they work to strengthen their squad ahead of deadline day, the Shropshire Star understands.
The 21-year-old has played at the Meadow already this campaign when Town drew 0-0 with Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Hinchy came through the academy at Stockport County, making his debut for the Hatters in their FA Cup tie against West Ham coming on as an 86th-minute substitute.