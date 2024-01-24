Paul Hurst unveiled as Shrewsbury Town manager: Ollie Westbury & Jonny Drury analysis
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury discuss Shrewsbury Town's appointment of Paul Hurst - after his unveiling at the Croud Meadow.
By Jonny Drury
The 49-year-old has returned to the club to replace Matt Taylor - six years on from leading Salop to the League One play off final.
Ollie and Jonny discuss Paul's press conference with the media, what he say about his departure in 2018, his January transfer window plans and much more.