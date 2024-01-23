Dave Edwards: Two managers would fit the bill as the new Shrewsbury Town boss

With Town parting ways with Matt Taylor on Sunday, I would be very surprised if there is not a new manager in the next few days. As I write this column on a Monday, I would expect it to be announced by the middle of the week.

There will be lots of applicants as there always are for this job.

It is a tough time with the finances at the football club at the moment, but managing Shrewsbury is still a very attractive job. A new manager will know they will get the time and they will get the opportunity.

Duff is one of those who is up there in the bookies’ favourites, he did a terrific job at Cheltenham, and he did a great job at Barnsley, he has had a bit of a tough time this season at Swansea, but he plays a very different style to what Swansea are used to.

In all honesty, I would be surprised if he wanted the Shrewsbury job, and the elephant in the room is the overwhelming favourite which is Hurst.

Appointing him really does make sense, it would really get the fans on the side. There may be a minority who did not like the way he left the football club, but the majority of fans will be delighted to have him back.