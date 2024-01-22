Shrews Views S3 E24: Taylor gone, sale talk and who next for Shrewsbury?

There is plenty to talk about this week as Salop announced that Matt Taylor has been relieved of his duties following a dreadful run of form.

Ollie and Jonny reflect on Taylor's reign, what went wrong and who is to blame for the current situation?

They discuss who is in line to take over, what the expectation will be and what will happen before the end of the transfer window.

And Ollie looks at the comments from the recent supporters parliament and the confirmation Roland Wycherley is looking to sell the club and two parties are interested in a takeover.

