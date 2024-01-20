Matt Taylor on Shrewsbury's 'par' position when it comes to the club's budget

Town are in a tricky spot in League One at the moment and they have lost six out of the last seven games across all competitions.

But head coach Taylor says given the budgetary restrictions they have to work with, he feels that when you remove emotion, 17th in League One is about par for their a club with their budget.

“When you look at the facts, that tells you that we have the sixth lowest league budget in League One, and the supporters will probably be surprised at that.

“The supporters are disappointed with our league position purely and simply because they know how good the players can be and they are.

“But when I look back at the last five seasons for Shrewsbury they finished 18th, 17th, 15th and 12th. If I am not mistaken, they finished 12th by going quite a way over budget. So we have had to have a kind of realisation of where we are.”

Chairman Roland Wycherley and finance director Duncan Montgomery have been putting money into the club to help pay bills each month.

“When you look at where the football club is right now, we have had a tough time recently, and that is not just the football, that is everything,” Taylor added.

“It has been well-documented publicly that at the moment the club is being supported by the chairman and Duncan (Montgomery).

“We want to make sure this club is sustainable once again and can be sustainable in the right way. At the moment without the chairman and without Duncan’s incredible support, the football club would be in a far worse position. Do I think this group of players are better than where we are in the league right now? Yes.

“Everything in life, that is worth having, you have to scrap and fight and do whatever it takes to go and take – as nobody gives you anything. So our players have an ability on a football pitch, we know that, but we have not seen it consistently enough.

“So look we need to fight first and foremost and earn the right to gain anything in this league. I always knew this season would be difficult. Did I think it would be plain sailing? No, I am not naive. But when you take a step, and you remove emotion, and you look at the position of the football club right now, I think we are doing okay.”