Peterborough v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

But the injury problems that Taylor Perry and Elliott Bennett now have are an added inconvenience for the Town head coach as they travel to promotion hopefuls Peterborough.

This is a round-up of who is injured and how long they may be out for.

Taylor Perry 80 % chance

He missed out on the game last week, and the boss said he is 'touch and go' for this one, which normally means he will be fit.

Elliot Bennett 0% chance

Matt Taylor ruled him out of the game with a slight calf tear - not expected to keep him out for long.

Dan Udoh 0 % chance

The forward picked up an injury during the game against Cheltenham, and Town will be without him for six weeks. Has no chance of being involved anytime soon and will have to watch his team-mates from the stands. Has been offered a new deal by the club but it is yet to sign it.

Brandon Fleming 0 % chance

Currently back with his parent club Hull City, there are still plenty of question marks around where his future lies.

Tom Flanagan 0 % chance

He has been in the press box of late and caused quite a stir with his apparent criticism of his team-mates and the club's recruitment policy post-Wrexham. Still not fit.

Kieran Phillips 0 % chance

Town and Huddersfield are still in dialogue about Phillips' future. He now has not featured since the start of November.

George Nurse 0 % chance

Signed a contract extension earlier this month, which is great news, but in that statement, he said he is unlikely to feature before next season.