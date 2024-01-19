Director of football Micky Moore gives no excuses for Shrewsbury Town position

Salop find themselves in a tough spot having lost six of their last seven games across all competitions and they are the lowest scorers in the EFL.

Enormous pressure has started to build on head coach Matt Taylor as Shrews edge ever closer to the relegation places – they are currently seven points clear having played two games more than most of their rivals.

Moore has spoken to the press on several occasions this season but made a surprise appearance at the Supporters’ Parliament meeting at the Croud Meadow on Wednesday evening, where he took questions on a variety of topics from Town fans.

And he admitted the game against Stevenage, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, was ‘dreadful’ and ‘nowhere near acceptable’.

“I am not going to hide behind it. Saturday was dreadful,” he said.

“I appreciate and respect that, it was nowhere near good enough and nowhere near acceptable.

“I take full responsibility, in terms of my role and I have spoken to Matty, I totally agree.

“What I would say to you, though, is that I genuinely believe the performances against Wrexham and Fleetwood were very good.

“You might say ‘well we lost to Wrexham’ but I thought we played well that day.

“If you take the first six months of the season, at the moment I would say in terms of what you would call entertainment and playing football it has not been at the required level.

“It has been too high or too low, there has been no consistency, Matty is well aware of that and it is something we have spoken about.

“Now there are factors in that, I have not come out and said anything about it and I don’t think Matty has either, we have not blamed injuries because everyone suffers from injuries.

“But we have had some real bad luck. We have had four loans that have all had operations, which is quite unique.

“We did go through a period where we had a lot of injuries and it was difficult. But take that away for one moment. In terms of how we have played, at the moment we have not had consistency in what we are doing.”

Shrewsbury’s away record is equally concerning as they have only managed to pick up seven points on the road this season and have managed just three goals.

Salop make the trip to Peterborough United this weekend in another tough league game, and Moore says they understand the frustration with the current predicament.

“We are fully aware of it and we are going to own it as there is no point sugar-coating it as that is the truth of the matter,” he added. “We need to be better, 100 per cent we do.

“Now this is just my personal opinion as I watched lots of Shrewsbury last season as one of my last signings, close to the last signings from my previous club, happened to be a centre forward who was here last year.

“So in terms of last year to this year there was probably a little bit more entertainment last year.

“I am agreeing with you – we need to be better.”