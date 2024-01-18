Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley keen to sell football club

Wycherley was born in the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury and was successful in the vending industry before taking over the club in 1996.

The chairman is now 82 and Dooley said in Wednesday night’s Supporters’ Parliament meeting that he has been seeking investment for more than ten years.

But the CEO added that Wycherley will not sell to the first person who turns up, with the chairman wanting to find an owner who is the right fit for the club to help push it forward.

“For a number of years, he (Wycherley) has tried to do that locally with people (seek investment),” Dooley said.

“He wanted to hand the ownership of the football club to somebody who has local values, understands Shrewsbury and wants to build on the solid foundations it has.

“That potentially has slowed down the process of investment.

“We have now widened the net to look at other people to come in.

“There has been speculation in the press about potential Swedish investors and lots of things that are untrue about missed deadlines or about this happening or that happening.

“Because of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), we cannot go into any more detail. We do not fill the gaps.

“And because of that, people come up with their own versions.

“If things are going to happen, they are always happening behind the scenes.

“We are still seeking investment into the football club.

“We are going to different places to see if there are people who want to buy it.

“One thing with the chairman he is not going to sell the club to the first person that turns up and says I will give you this and I will give you that.

“It is a legacy, it is something that he is absolutely passionate about.

“He wants to make sure that the people who buy the club do the right thing not only by him but also by our loyal supporters – he wants that to be the case.”