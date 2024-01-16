Matt Taylor identifies one critical Shrewsbury need

Salop are in a difficult spot at the moment. They are sliding down the League One table and have lost six of their last seven League One games.

The team’s record in front of goal is also a problem as they are not only the lowest scorers in League One, but also in the entire English Football League.

And the head coach says he knows that football is a results-driven business and that at present Town are not delivering what they need to.

“This job, regardless of what anybody tells you, is not about performances, it is about results,” he said.

“My job is to deliver results for the football club, and at the moment, after Saturday against Stevenage, we did not deliver the result.

“That is my responsibility, I cannot stand here and be willing to accept this job if I am not willing to take responsibility.

“It is part and parcel of football. Do I relish and enjoy that responsibility? Yes, but if are going to do that then you have got to be able to take the criticism that comes along with it.

“I have no issue with that as it is football at the end of the day.”

Things are not getting any easier for the head coach as they are back on the road this weekend as they take on promotion hopefuls Peterborough United. Town’s record in front of goal is even more troubling away from Shropshire with just three goals scored.