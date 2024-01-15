Shrews Views S3 E23: How do Shrewsbury turn this around?

The boys reflect on a bad, bad day at the office as Salop were beaten by Stevenage in a dour affair at the Croud Meadow.

They discuss the fallout, why it was so bad, the chanting, and what next for Salop and for Matt Taylor.

All your questions on the manager's future and other issues are answered, while Ollie looks at the Dan Udoh contract situation.

And they look ahead to the daunting task of trying to get a result at high flying Peterborough!

