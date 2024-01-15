Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Stevenage: One bright spark but poor marks on bad day

Marko Marosi 6

It was a game where chances were few and far between and there was very little he could do with the goal scored by Jamie Reid in the 85th minute.

Chey Dunkley 6

There was an aerial bombardment from Stevenage and in fairness to Dunkley he won everything in the air, he dealt with it well.

Aaron Pierre 5

Returned to the side after a period out and did well in the main, but would have been disappointed with the role he played in Stevenage’s winner, not clearing the ball well enough.

Jason Sraha 5

A first start since the game against Blackpool back in November and Sraha did pretty well here making one crucial challenge in the second half, but again could have done better with the goal.

Morgan Feeney 5

Hard to criticise Feeney too much as he is a centre-back playing at wing-back and he struggles to get forward too much.

Mal Benning 7

Backed up a good display against Wrexham with another decent one here. He was the best player on the pitch in a truly awful game.

Nohan Kenneh 5

Both sides were keen to get the ball forward quickly so the ball bypassed Kenneh a lot, he was generally pretty quiet.

Carl Winchester 6

It was good to see Winchester back in the team after having a spell out with a calf problem, he is passionate and cares deeply and you could see that in his play.

Jordan Shipley 5

It was a bad day at the office for Shipley who struggled to get into the game. He was taken off on the hour mark.

Tunmise Sobowale 5

Has been bright in recent weeks playing on the right of the front three but he was unable to find that again on Saturday, hooked on the hour.

Ryan Bowman 5

Tough afternoon for the forward who had very little to work with and hardly had a kick, replaced by Max Mata.

Substitutes

Tom Bayliss 5 (for, Shipley 60), Roland Idowu 6 (for, Sobowale 60), Max Mata 5 (for, Bowman 60).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Anderson, Bennett, Loughran.