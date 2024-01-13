Shrewsbury having to play waiting game on January targets

Salop are looking to bring in two forwards this month, with Nathan Fraser from Wolves and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace two of their top targets.

The Shropshire Star understands both parties are keen on a move to Town this month, but ultimately the decision is out of their hands.

Fraser is in Abu Dhabi with Wolves on a warm-weather training camp and has a slight knock, while Palace will not make a decision on Ola-Adebomi until after their FA Cup replay with Everton.

Either way it leaves Town short, and even though Taylor admits not being able to land their targets is frustrating he knows the club are doing all they can.

“Yes, but it is not for lack of effort, it is not for lack of work,” Taylor said.

“What it is, is that those players have not dropped yet.

“We have had numerous Zoom conversations with players that maybe we have lost out to other teams, that is part and parcel of what is the transfer window and there is nothing we can do about it.

“Will we continue to work hard? Yes, Micky (Moore) and I are in constant dialogue so January is a busy time.”

Moore, the club’s director of football, is the man charged with negotiating the deals as Taylor focuses on preparing the team for the next game.

The club are keen to add quality to their ranks to help a goalscoring record which sees them currently the lowest scorers in the division.

“I have said it before with good players there is normally one or two or three clubs in for them,” he added.

“All we can do is be open be honest be transparent with those players, and then it is their decision where they see themselves wanting to play football.

“Frustrating, yes, but does it dampen the mood in terms of the work ethic that we have to secure the players that we know will make a difference to us in the second half of the season.”

Salop take on Stevenage today in what is another vital game in their League One campaign.