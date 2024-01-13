Matt Taylor's message to Shrewsbury Town supporters amid League One 'dogfight'

It was another disappointing loss for Taylor's men, as Jamie Reid's 85th-minute strike proved to be the decisive goal in what was an awful spectacle in Shropshire.

The loss and the failure to score means they remain the lowest scorers in their division but also they are the lowest scorers in the entire EFL.

The crowd booed loudly at full-time and the head coach says he can understand why they are feeling frustrated.

"I understand, football is a game of emotion and there is a lot of frustration around the stadium," he said.

"But we are at this moment in a period where results are tough for us.

"There is a lot of football still to play for this season there are a lot of points still up for grabs.

"I will say to you again if the supporters want to aim their frustrations at me then no problems.

"The one thing that I will say is that the players continue the give everything, it is just decision-making on the football pitch.

"We are trying everything, and we are under no illusions, we need a bit of help and we hope that comes sooner rather than later.

"So I understand the frustration, I am a football fan just as much as anyone else.

"I am also a realist, you cannot do this job if you are not willing to accept criticism – you cannot give yourself a pat on the back when things go well and then all of a sudden ignore when they are not.

"I am a realist and there is a certain amount of expectation that you have to carry but we have to remember where we are and we are in a dog fight at the moment."

Reid's goal, which was his 15th of the season in the league, was the only chance of note in what was a physical game at the Croud Meadow.

Taylor had made changes to his side bringing in Aaron Pierre and Jason Sraha while moving Morgan Feeney out to wing-back, and the boss explained his reasoning for this.

"We knew it was going to be a really physical game," he added. "I thought both Jason and Aaron, bar one moment defended really well.

"We knew today would be an onslaught of aerial balls we had to deal with that and that was the thought process behind it.

"We have not been in the position where we can make those changes recently so you have got to utilise the squad.

"I have made three changes to change a front three, and I felt that had a slight impact, but we still weren't when we got into that final third our decision-making wasn't as good as it had been.

"Ultimately what should be a 0-0 through one lapse of concentration everybody is now extremely deflated when you lose a game of football at home.

"What we have done in the last couple of games is really get after the opposition and we tried to do that today but it is decision-making in the final third which has cost us.

"You have got to try and change the flow of the game and that is what we wanted to do and when you have players of quality you can you use then you have to utilise them.

"The defenders have defended for their lives apart from one moment today and that shouldn't occur and I shouldn't be standing here now talking about a defeat."