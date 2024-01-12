Shrewsbury v Stevenage: Who's out and who's a doubt

They now have five players in the treatment room, which still sounds fairly harsh, but in fact, the futures of some of those individuals are still up in the air with potential returns to their parent clubs.

It is another big game for a Salop side who have lost five out of their last six games across all competitions, and should they lose again this weekend the pressure will ramp up on the team and the coaching staff.

Of the players who are still missing - what chance do they have of being back for the clash against Stevenage this weekend?

Dan Udoh 0 % chance

The forward picked up an injury during the game against Cheltenham, and Town will be without him for six weeks. Has no chance of being involved anytime soon and will have to watch his team-mates from the stands. Has been offered a new deal by the club but it is yet to sign it.

Brandon Fleming 0 % chance

Currently back with his parent club Hull City. Matt Taylor said after the Wrexham game that Town will soon make a decision on the future of loan players.

Tom Flanagan 0 % chance

He has been in the press box of late and caused quite a stir with his apparent criticism of his team-mates and the club's recruitment policy post-Wrexham. Still nowhere near fit, although he is no longer in his knee brace.

Kieran Phillips 0 % chance

He is still not expected to be back until the end of this month or the start of February, so a return to Huddersfield will make sense for both parties.

George Nurse 0 % chance

Signed a contract extension earlier this week, which was great news, but in that statement, he said he is unlikely to feature before next season.