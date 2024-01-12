Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor confirms Daniel Udoh contract offer

The Town striker is currently out with a knee injury sustained in the Boxing Day defeat to Cheltenham.

Udoh has scored five times this season and is in the last year of his contract with the Shropshire side.

Speaking ahead of the game with Stevenage this weekend, Matt Taylor confirmed Udoh has been offered a contract and that talks with his agent and the club’s director of football Micky Moore are ongoing.

“I will address that and tell you the gospel truth,” the boss said. “We offered Dan Udoh a new contract at the end of August beginning of September.

“We did not hear anything until last week, where Micky had contact with his agent.

“Have the club actively tried to re-sign Daniel? Yes, we offered him a contract four months ago.

“Up until this point, I have not told you that. I have been waiting to hear but Daniel has been offered a contract.

“As far as I am aware talks are ongoing between Daniel and Micky, where that is going I don’t know. All I do know is the facts are we as a football club like Daniel and offered him a new deal.

“Daniel has made a decision to sit on it which is purely his prerogative and I have no issues with him – he has been the ultimate professional so no issues whatsoever, and talks are ongoing.”