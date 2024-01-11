Why Marko Marosi is Shrewsbury Town's most valuable asset

The keeper has started all 26 League One games so far this season and he is the only Salop player to do so. Carl Winchester was the only other player close, but he has missed games in recent times with a calf injury.

It is true that starting every game as a goalkeeper is easier to do than an outfield player – put simply, there is less running involved and therefore you are less likely to pick up an injury.

He did take a nasty-looking blow to the arm in the derby against Wrexham on Sunday after a late Paul Mullin challenge, one that could have seen their talisman sent off.

But Marosi is an excellent League One goalkeeper. He has made mistakes at times this season – he made a couple in the 3-0 away defeat to Oxford at the start of October.

And there was also the situation in the game against promotion-chasing Bolton where he looked as if he had a back injury, he chose to play on and Paris Maghoma’s shot from a distance squeezed underneath him and in.