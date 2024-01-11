Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury working hard to improve in 'obvious' area amid tough January market

Salop have made no secret of their desire to land strikers in the market this month, and the Shropshire Star understands Nathan Fraser from Wolves, who was at their New Year’s Day win against Fleetwood, and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace, who attended the game against Wrexham, are the two top priorities.

Both would be loan moves, but getting them to Shrewsbury is not that simple and Taylor is aware how difficult signing reinforcements in January can be. He said: “I know that Micky (Moore) is working extremely hard but I know that January historically is a tough window for every football club.

“We have to try to make the players that we have better and do our best to try and make sure we recruit good players, and I am sure we will do. We had more options last weekend with Carl Winchester back in the squad after a slight calf injury.

“But we still need, and I think it is obvious for everybody to see, that we are lacking at the top of the pitch.

“That is of no detriment to Max (Mata) or Ryan (Bowman) – it is just factual. Those big chances that we get we don’t take, so we have got to do something about that.”

However, if Town are set to bring in Fraser it looks as if they will have to wait until later in the month.

His parent club Wolves have recently loaned out Fabio Silva to Rangers, Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt, and their chief goal scorer Hwang Hee-Chan is now with his national side South Korea ahead of the Asia Cup.

And boss Gary O’Neil says any move for Fraser is likely to be later in the window – and he has a minor knock at present.

He said “We will do what’s best for Nathan but what happens in the window, with the shortage we have in that area of the pitch, will obviously have a bearing on the decision we make.

“In terms of whether it’s best for him to go out and get minutes or whether we think there’s an opportunity that he can impact it here.

“That one will probably be made later in the month.”

Meanwhile, social media rumours suggesting Dan Udoh has handed in a transfer request are understood to be untrue