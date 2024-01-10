Shrewsbury Town set to determine future of injured loan players
The futures of Shrewsbury Town’s injured loan players are set to be decided this week, according to head coach Matt Taylor.
Brandon Fleming (Hull City), Kieran Phillips (Huddersfield) and Ryan Finnigan (Southampton) have hardly kicked a ball for Shrewsbury since they arrived on season-long loan deals in the summer.
Fleming and Finnigan both have ankle problems whereas Phillips has had a knee issue. And with Town needing every player fit and available, decisions are set to be made soon about their futures amid speculation they may return to their parent clubs.