Shrewsbury Town striker expected to leave club following latest loan spell

The forward’s time in Shropshire has never got going after signing in 2022 on a two-year deal as a free agent.

In his first season, he battled with injury under former boss Steve Cotterill before heading out on loan to Gillingham in January.

And at the beginning of this season, under new boss Taylor, he again went out on loan as he joined League Two Sutton in a move until January 20.

And with that switch set to end soon, Taylor says O’Brien may see his future elsewhere.

“I don’t know, that will be a conversation for Micky (director of football),” the Salop boss said when he was asked what is likely to happen with O’Brien.

“I know that he (Micky Moore) has spoken to Sutton. But I am also aware that Aiden probably sees his future elsewhere, which is his prerogative.

“If you are asking me if I have a definitive answer on that? No, because he is playing at Sutton at the moment.

“If Aiden comes back then that is out of our control. At the moment he is on loan at Sutton and he is playing.

“As and when I have any update on when he is coming back or not I will let you know.”

During his spell with the U’s he has made 22 appearances in the league and managed just one goal – which came in their 2-1 defeat against Shrewsbury’s arch-rivals Wrexham.