Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor eager for quick January transfer window movement in key position

It has been widely reported Shrewsbury are in the market for number nines this January and the Salop boss would like to get them in as soon as possible.

The need for additions in forward areas was amplified once again on Sunday as Shrewsbury failed to score in their FA Cup defeat to Wrexham despite having a host of wonderful chances.

Town have been linked with Nathan Fraser from Wolves as well as Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace who was seen at the Meadow on Sunday and they are working to land targets.

“It is out of my hands, what happens with all of these things,” Taylor said on incomings. “Lots of players that you are interested have parent clubs, have clubs they are currently playing for and have other options.

“What we have got to do is make ourselves as attractive as we can to players, have lots of conversations with players at the top of the pitch.

“What we are hoping is that imminently we get reinforcements into the building because that is where we are short.”

Town did create chances during the game with Wrexham.

Chey Dunkley saw an effort go just wide, Tunmise Sobowale missed an effort from two yards out when he had to score and Taylor Perry also missed a sitter in stoppage time.

“I don’t think anyone can sit there and say my players did not perform,” he added. “Oh they did, they gave everything but that big moment, we have not been good enough.

“That is what I said to the players in there. You have got to own it. No-one goes on to a football pitch wanting to make a mistake.

“I did not, and no-one in the dressing room here would have done that, but it is criminal that I am sat here and we have lost a game of football.

“We will only pick up points if people can put the ball in the back of the net. That is what has annoyed me. I cannot stand there on the sidelines and watch us keep smashing the ball past the post from five or six yards.

“There comes a point where that is unacceptable.

“The worst thing is we did it last week. We scored three goals here six days ago. Against Wrexham, we have created more chances than what we did against Fleetwood – better opportunities and we have got a zero.

“That is what we need to get better at and that is what we need to work.

“Those are the conversations we need to, and we have not shied away from it, we are trying to recruit number nines because if we do that and we score goals, I think we are a really good team.”

Town are now the lowest scorers in League One after Exeter’s win on Saturday.