Shrews Views S3 E22: FA Cup Wrexham derby reaction & Salop need goals!

The boys discuss all the fall out from the disappointing FA Cup derby defeat to rivals Wrexham, including miss chances and what might have been.

They look at the club's recruitment in light of controversial comments made by Town defender Tom Flanagan to BBC Radio Shropshire on Sunday.

Ollie brings the latest on the January transfer window and Salop's search for a new striker.

They also look at your burning questions, including one on Dan Udoh's future, and look ahead to the return to league action against Stevenage.

This podcast is available on Apple, Spotify & Soundcloud.