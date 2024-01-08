Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Wrexham: Sixes and sevens but one thing missing for Town

Marko Marosi 7

Nothing to keeper could do to stop Thomas O’Connor’s winner. He was largely unused all day with the visitors not having too many shots on target.

Morgan Feeney 6

A mixed bag of a day for Feeney who at times found the physical Paul Mullin difficult to handle – made a couple of big challenges though and was generally OK.

Chey Dunkley 7

Dealing with Steven Fletcher and Mullin looked like he had his work cut out, but the big defender did a steady job of keeping them at bay for the majority of the game.

Joe Anderson 6

A couple of nice moments going forward one in the second half. He is good on the ball, but at times gets caught out defensively.

Mal Benning 7

Perhaps the wing-back’s best game in a Shrewsbury shirt. He was unfortunate not to give Town the lead when his effort hit the bar.

Elliott Bennett 6

Linked up nicely in the first half with Tunmise Sobowale and put a number of good balls into the box.

Nohan Kenneh 6

He won the ball back several times and broke the play up well. Felt like he was on his own in there as Taylor Perry struggled to make an impact.

Taylor Perry 5

Missed an absolute sitter right at the end of the game that would have earned Shrewsbury a replay. Playing the deeper role in midfield, the game seemed to pass him by.

Tunmise Sobowale 6

He backed up his man-of-the-match showing against Fleetwood with another decent display. Should have had his first Town goal though when he got on the end of Jordan Shipley’s cross.

Jordan Shipley 6

Put in a wonderful ball for Sobowale in the first half and was comfortable in possession.

Ryan Bowman 6

The striker put himself about in what was a physical game, he did well and did not have a chance of note to speak of.

Substitutes

Tom Bayliss 6 (Sobowale 66), Roland Idowu 6 (Benning 66), Jason Sraha (Anderson 76), Max Mata (Bowman 76), Aaron Pierre (Feeney 90). Not used: Burgoyne, Loughran, Whitney, Winchester,