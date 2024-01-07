'That is for you mate': Wrexham's Elliot Lee takes aim at Shrewsbury defender after FA Cup win

The two sides met for the first time in 16 years in the FA Cup third round at the Croud Meadow on Sunday - with Tom O'Connor's second half goal enough to seal the League Two side's progression.

And after the win Wrexham playmaker Lee, who signed for Wrexham in 2022 from Luton Town, took aim at Shrewsbury defender Flanagan.

Flanagan is currently out injured and has been joining BBC Radio Shropshire as part of their match day broadcasting team.

Following a recently Shrewsbury game, Flanagan spoke about the upcoming cup tie and stated last season's National League champions were 'semi-professional players' last season.

In an interview with Welsh broadcaster S4C after the victory, Lee referenced Flanagan's comment and dedicated the victory to the Salop defender.

He said: "We knew the importance of the game and coming into it we knew it would be a tough battle, they are a big physical team and it is a local rivalry and was going to be a great game.

"I thought the boys were outstanding today, we did exactly what we came to do, and I think it could have been more.

"And I want to dedicate it to one of their players, Tom Flanagan, who said we were full of semi pro players last year, so that one is for you mate."