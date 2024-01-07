Matt Taylor frustrated with FA Cup exit after 'dominant' Shrewsbury display in Wrexham derby clash

The Red Dragons left Shropshire with a 1-0 victory after Thomas O'Connor's deflected effort in the 72nd minute was enough to knock Taylor's Town out of the FA Cup.

Shrews only had themselves to blame as they were wasteful in front of goal. Tunmise Sobowale and Chey Dunkley had good chances in the first half.

Mal Benning hit the bar, and Taylor Perry had two guilt edge chances in stoppage time at the end of the game to force a replay but Town paid a high price for not taking those chances – losing the first meeting between the two sides in almost 16 years.

"We dominated a game of football today," Taylor said when speaking to the Shropshire Star about the game.

"The supporters and I will leave here extremely frustrated as I am sure everyone who is connected to the football club will do.

"We were, I felt, the better team, I was not stood on the sidelines like I have been this season, concerned.

"We looked strong, we looked physical, but the fact of the matter is that they have had one shot on target, Marko has not had a save to make, it has taken a deflection and gone in.

"We have had two if not three fabulous opportunities. Two from inside seven yards, and not put the ball in the back of the net.

"We should go in at half-time 1-0 up. We don't. Second half I thought Wrexham played in our half better.

"But still we had opportunities, Mal Benning has hit the crossbar and those two massive chances in injury time - we did not take.

"So that is the reason I am stood here disappointed now, I cannot complain about the performance, I cannot complain about the effort.

"But what I can say is the big chances that we had today we did not take."

Town have had a tough run in front of goal this season and having not played in League One this weekend – and Exeter winning 2-1 on Saturday - they are not the lowest scorers in the division.

"There comes a point where you are accepting of all the effort, of all the application from our players but in those big moments we did not take our chances," he added.

"We have spoken at length about concern about not creating, and not really looking like we are going to score.

"There is not a single person today that can say we did not create chances and that we did not look like we were going to score.

"So now it has flipped on its head a bit, we are creating chances, we look dangerous we look really solid as a unit.

"But what is missing? That killer instinct at the top of the pitch. That is where we have to get better there is no point in shying away from that.

"We need people at the football club who can finish off the good play that we undoubtedly had.

"We created enough chances to win three games and I sat here now losing a game 1-0 to a deflected shot."

Town now have another game against Stevenage next weekend in Shropshire to put it right.