Shrewsbury v Wrexham - Who's out and who's a doubt

But does it feel as if the pressure is slowly starting to ease on that front for Matt Taylor and his coaching staff?

Tom Bayliss returned against Burton Albion and played a part in the win over Fleetwood. He is now in contention for a starting place ahead of the big game against Wrexham this weekend.

Taylor revealed in his pre-match press conference that Jason Sraha has had a good week on the training field after being fit enough for the bench on New Year's Day.

And with Carl Winchester getting over his calf problem, it looks as if Town finally have some competition for places - a headache the head coach has not had for a while.

Of the players who are still missing - what chance do they have of being back for the clash against Wrexham on Sunday?