Shrews Views S3 E21: Undefeated in 2024!
Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah bring you the latest Salop podcast in association with Kettle and Toaster man.
Published
The boys discuss the New Years Day win over Fleetwood and whether Shrewsbury can build on the result.
What sort of pressure is on Matt Taylor and can he win over the fans who are questioning the appointment.
Can the club get some good business over the line in January?
All your questions are answered and there's a full FA Cup preview ahead of the clash with Wrexham.