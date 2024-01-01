Matt Taylor praises Shrewsbury and confirms interest in Premier League striker

Shrews kicked off the new year in style with a deserved 3-1 victory over struggling Fleetwood Town.

A first goal in a Shrews shirt for Nohan Kenneh, one for skipper Chey Dunkley and a second consecutive home strike for Jordan Shipley put Town three ahead before Shaun Rooney netted a consolation.

"We were far better with the ball, it was mixed football, and when we got those big moments we took them," the Salop head coach said.

"We scored at a great time just before half-time as well. We knew that Fleetwood had got really good players.

"I just felt when we scored the third goal we probably did not go for the jugular enough.

"We still had opportunities, and I thought Ryan Bowman was excellent he was a real handful.

"The third goal that we scored was excellent.

"We got into their half. I did not count the number of passes but there were numerous passes in that.

"Fantastic ball in by Tunmise (Sobowale) who I have to say I thought was fantastic and Jordan Shipley with that calmness of his left foot puts the ball into the back of the net.

"We looked a threat from set pieces. We changed our set-up (defensively) as obviously we have conceded four goals in the last four games which was not good enough - so we changed that.

"It worked better today, it put players in areas of the pitch where it was easier for them and there was no grey."

Meanwhile, it was revealed before kick-off that striker and long-term Shrews target, Fraser, watched the game, and Taylor said he has been to see him play and he is a 'good footballer'.

"He is a player that of course, we have interest in because he is a good footballer," he added. "Micky had him in at Cheltenham when he was there.

"He trained there for a week, and he is a player that Micky knows really well and I have been to watch him a couple of times.

"We were given permission by Wolves to have him here today with his mum.

"He has come in, I met him and had a good conversation with him, it was the first time I had spoken to him. We at this football club do everything correctly. We followed protocols and we got permission to speak to him.

"Where it goes from here I know good players have other clubs that are interested in them. He is a player that interests me and he is a player that could help our group.

"If they let him out, we tried to get him out in the summer and they did not let him out.

"Obviously, first of all, I hope Nathan understands what we are as people and what we could offer him."

The Town boss also said he is 'hopeful' they might get recruits in before the Derby against Wrexham next week.

While confirming the future of Town's loan player has not been decided.