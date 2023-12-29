Burton Albion 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

The game's decisive goal came in the 16th minute at The Pirelli Stadium as Town failed to defend a near post corner and Beryly Lubala headed home beyond Marko Marosi.

It was the third goal in succession they have conceded from a set play after letting in two on Boxing Day against Cheltenham.

Salop did have their moments in the game as Max Mata and Jordan Shipley failed to capitalise on glorious chances and despite changes Burton held on for the three points as there were toxic scenes in the Salop away end at full-time.

ANALYSIS

The Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor was forced into several changes for the game.

Tunmise Sobowale of Shrewsbury Town and Bobby Kamwa of Burton Albion (AMA)

Dan Udoh missed out for Salop with the knee injury he picked up against Cheltenham on Boxing Day, whereas Taylor Perry, who had a gash on his shin, recovered to keep his place in the starting XI.

Carl Winchester, who had started every single League One game before the trip to Burton, was carrying a minor knock so he was only fit enough to make the substitutes bench.

There was finally some good news on the injury front though as Tom Bayliss made the bench for the first time since he limped off against Blackpool at the end of November.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Sweeney of Burton Albion (AMA)

Taylor's men would have been kicking themselves in the 16th minute when they went behind.

Another goal conceded from a set play. This time Lubala got in front of Jordan Shipley and headed home from inside the six-yard box.

Town have not created a lot of late, but they were more effective going forward against the Brewers up to the moment for the final touch.

Mata Mata, who has not had it easy since arriving in Shropshire, missed a sitter from 10 yards out when played in by Perry.

Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion and Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Jordan Shipley and Nohan Kenneh also saw attempts either blocked or go over the bar as Shrewsbury offered a threat going forward in a game where the ball spent more time in the air than it did on the turf.

Ryan Bowman was introduced at the break, and Town had a golden chance to equalise before the hour mark. Shipley chose to pass when he was clean through on goal as another opportunity went begging.

It was end-to-end as Bobby Kamwa caused Town problems, seeing an effort saved and a cross go along the six-yard box with no one there to turn it home.

As the half wore on Town looked less like finding an equaliser. The game was broken up and after a lively start to the second half, it petered out.

Shrewsbury Town players stand dejected after Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion scored a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Bayliss made his comeback from injury and played in Kenneh, but he shot over the bar on an evening where it just would not fall for Salop.

Jack Loughran made his league debut but Toown lost in disappointing fashion with the fans showing their disappointment at full-time with loud boos.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Feeney, Anderson, Soboowale (Pierre 70), Benning (Loughran 86), Kenneh, Bennett (Bayliss 70), Shipley, Perry, Mata (Bowman 45).

Subs: Burgoyne, Loughran, Whitney, Pierre, Winchester, Bayliss, Bowman.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Brayford, Seddon, Oshilaja, Hughes, Sweeney (Caprice 50), Powell, Moon, Lubala, Kamwa, Baah (Bennett 70).

Subs: Blackman, Harper, Stockton, Bennett, Walker, Carayol, Caprice.