Exclusive: Elliot Thorpe set for Luton return after injury ravaged Shrewsbury loan spell

The money will then be used to reinvest in the squad in the January transfer window which opens on Monday.

The 23-year-old signed for Salop in the summer but, after scoring a superb goal in a pre-season friendly against Stourbridge, picked up a stress fracture in his lower back.

The wing-back was ruled out until November, but he then made his comeback against Colchester in the FA Cup win.

He made his first start in Shrewsbury’s EFL Trophy game against Walsall – but he looked in severe pain in the final moments of that clash.