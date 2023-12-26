Cheltenham v Shrewsbury - Match preview

The game is the start of the second half of the League One campaign as Town played their first 23 games getting a total of 27 points.

The last of those came courtesy of a 1-0 win at Wycombe, but since then they have fallen to two consecutive home defeats against Portsmouth and then Peterborough United at the weekend.

There is no disgrace in losing to either of those sides. Pompey occupy the top spot and Posh are second. Both sides play an attractive, possession-based style of football.

The game against Posh was a disappointing one for Matt Taylor and his team. The final score was 2-1 to the visitors, but that perhaps flattered Shrews.

The visitors had several opportunities in the first half and then the same again after the interval, and they really should have put the game to bed.

Jordan Shipley had given Town the lead before the hour-mark, which was fortuitous as his mishit cross went straight in off the post.

But Darren Ferguson’s side, watched by Sir Alex Ferguson, came on strong and were worthy winners – Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou with the goals.

The disappointing thing from a Shrewsbury perspective is not the lack of possession, but more that they did not create enough clear-cut chances in the game.