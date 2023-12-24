Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough 2 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi 7

Made one wonderful stop in the second half to stop Ephron Mason-Clark from scoring. There was little the keeper could do about either goal.

Chey Dunkley 6

Made a couple of important challenges at different times as Town were forced to defend.

Aaron Pierre 6

The big defender was forced off in the 17th minute of the game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Matt Taylor has since said it may not be as bad as it looked on first viewing.

Joe Anderson 5

He would have been unhappy with how Ricky-Jade Jones evaded him for the equaliser, there was some good and some bad in this display by Anderson.

Jordan Shipley 6

He would have been delighted to get his first league goal of the season. But at the same time would be disappointed with how easily Ajiboye skipped past him for the Posh winner.

Elliott Bennett 6

One of the better performances on the day for Town as Bennett returned to the side, had lots of aggression snapping into challenges.

Nohan Kenneh 7

Has possibly produced two of his best performances of the season in recent weeks against two of the best teams. He will want to keep that up.

Carl Winchester 5

Does so many good things regularly, but Winchester looks tired and with the injuries he is starting and playing 90 minutes every game.

Taylor Perry 6

Was perhaps Town's brightest attacking outlet, as he takes the ball well in tight space but Town did not have enough of it for him to make a difference.

Dan Udoh 6

Town are so heavily reliant on the forward, but they are not creating much going forward at all, he is feeding off scraps.

Ryan Bowman 5

Same with Udoh. The striker is working hard but has very little to work with in terms of scoring chances.

Subs: Morgan Feeney 5 (Pierre 17), Max Mata (Bowman 69), Mal Benning (Perry 77)

Not used: Loughran, Whitney, Burgoyne, Sobowale.