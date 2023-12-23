Matt Taylor frustrated at key Shrewsbury element in loss

Town fell to a 2-1 loss to Posh, in their final home game of 2023 and it was the first time this season they lost a game they had led in.

Jordan Shipley opened the scoring just after the hour mark, but Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou turned the game around for the division's leading scorers.

"It hurts today that one," Town's head coach said.

"It is the first time this season we have gone into the lead and lost a game of football.

"It is tough to stand here now and take that but when you contextualise everything and you remove emotion they are a really good team.

"We are obviously in a period where we have had two really difficult home games.

"I would have loved to have finished this calendar year and our last home game with a positive result whether that be a draw or a win against a team that are obviously going to be there at the end of the season.

"The positive for me is that the players have gone toe-to-toe with an opposition that will be at least in the play-offs this season.

"But the goals that we have conceded were nowhere near good enough.

"We speak and we work and we talk about everything on the training pitch, and today, especially with the second goal for it to come from a set play it is something that we spoke about as a group and we highlighted as a group of staff.

"To concede that goal in the way that we did is nowhere near good enough but in saying that we still had a wonderful chance in the last two minutes of the game with the set play."

Town were handed another injury blow when Aaron Pierre went off in the 17th minute of the clash - and the boss has delivered an update on his fitness.

He said: "We are hopeful (it is not too bad). Aaron is an experienced player who understands his body and he knows how it feels when he really injures himself.

"What he did was, he removed himself before any severe injury happened. Look, will he be available in two and a half or three days I don't know.

"The one thing I do know is that it stretches us completely to our limits now and we have got to get through this next period of games and try and nurse the players as much as we can."