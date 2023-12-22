Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - Who's out and who's a doubt

Leaders Portsmouth took three points from Shropshire in a comfortable 3-0 victory last weekend and now the Posh, who have lost just once in 15 league games, visit Town.

Boss Taylor has had little news to be cheerful of on the injury front and Shrewsbury still remain without several players, though the experienced Elliott Bennett could make a swift return after missing out last around.

Here is the latest on Town's lengthy absentee list.

Elliott Bennett

Missed out against Portsmouth and Taylor said he was hopeful it would be nothing more serious than seven to 10 days and the boss hinted on Thursday that Bennett could be back involved with the squad.

Jason Sraha

The defender has been out with an ankle setback but head coach Taylor said: "Jason is back on the grass but not in a position yet to join back in the group, that's a difficult one, because Jason got in the team and made a real impact. The challenge for him is when he does get back fully fit and in the team he needs to have the impact again."