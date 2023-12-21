Shrews Views S3 E20: Special guest episode with Super Shaun Whalley

The Salop legend, who spent seven years at the Meadow, joined the boys to discuss everything from his Town career.

He discusses how signing for Salop helped him with off field issues, and he reflects on the superb 2017/18 campaign that saw the club flirt with promotion to the Championship.

He talks other big memories at the clubs and reflects on his departure and the breakdown of his relationship with then Salop boss Steve Cotterill.